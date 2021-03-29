Sign up
Photo 674
Red Flowering Gum P3180756
For Rainbow red
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3021
photos
200
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th March 2021 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
eucalyptus
,
flowering_gum
,
rainbow2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and wonderful colour.
March 30th, 2021
