Previous
Next
I Had To Look Twice DSC_5760 by merrelyn
Photo 719

I Had To Look Twice DSC_5760

At first glance I thought a piece of leaf had blown onto this tiny daisy. On closer inspection it proved to be some kind of flying bug.
It was cold and miserable today, so I only managed a quick venture into the garden to find some photos.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Catherine P
Striking colours
June 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise