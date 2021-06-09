Sign up
Photo 719
I Had To Look Twice DSC_5760
At first glance I thought a piece of leaf had blown onto this tiny daisy. On closer inspection it proved to be some kind of flying bug.
It was cold and miserable today, so I only managed a quick venture into the garden to find some photos.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3141
photos
204
followers
119
following
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
daisy
,
30dayswild2021
Catherine P
Striking colours
June 9th, 2021
