A Very Welcome Visitor _6151799 by merrelyn
Photo 725

A Very Welcome Visitor _6151799

I love seeing red capped parrots at the feeder. They usually arrive in pairs so I hope that this is young bird still looking for a mate.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Merrelyn

