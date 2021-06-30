Sign up
Photo 740
Colour On A Grey Day _6300392
I always have a few hardy (or is that confused) poppies that flower through Autumn and Winter. The seeds of the sensible ones are just starting to pop up ready for Spring flowering.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
5
0
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
178
737
179
738
739
180
181
740
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
,
30dayswild2021
Diana
ace
How lucky to have these beauties all year, lovely shot.
June 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is. so nice to have them throughout the year, certainly a happy color to brighten the yard and day .
June 30th, 2021
Kate
ace
Great to have such beauty throughout the year
June 30th, 2021
Annie D
ace
aren't they grand?
June 30th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
@annied
I love that I always have some in bloom for Anzac Day and then they continue through to mid-summer.
June 30th, 2021
