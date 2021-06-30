Previous
Colour On A Grey Day _6300392 by merrelyn
Colour On A Grey Day _6300392

I always have a few hardy (or is that confused) poppies that flower through Autumn and Winter. The seeds of the sensible ones are just starting to pop up ready for Spring flowering.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana
How lucky to have these beauties all year, lovely shot.
June 30th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg
That is. so nice to have them throughout the year, certainly a happy color to brighten the yard and day .
June 30th, 2021  
Kate
Great to have such beauty throughout the year
June 30th, 2021  
Annie D
aren't they grand?
June 30th, 2021  
Merrelyn
@annied I love that I always have some in bloom for Anzac Day and then they continue through to mid-summer.
June 30th, 2021  
