Previous
Next
Photo 745
A Victim Of The Storms_7160584
This beautiful spray of orchids was broken off in our wild weather. It was too pretty not share.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th July 2021 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orchids
,
petal
,
jul21words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty shot.
July 16th, 2021
