Photo 748
Boat Bits_8111559
For Eye Of The Beholder 135.
Before we travelled to the Dampier Peninsular, we did a whale watch cruise from Gantheaume Point. We saw a few humpbacks, but they weren't very active. The light on the water behind this hand rail caught my eye.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3244
photos
207
followers
122
following
204% complete
View this month »
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
Latest from all albums
225
226
227
228
229
230
748
231
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th August 2021 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
boat
,
rope
,
handrail
,
broome
,
eotb-135
Kim
ace
Beautiful bokeh!
August 19th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Stunning bokeh
August 19th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot and I love the bokeh.
August 19th, 2021
