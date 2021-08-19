Previous
Next
Boat Bits_8111559 by merrelyn
Photo 748

Boat Bits_8111559

For Eye Of The Beholder 135.
Before we travelled to the Dampier Peninsular, we did a whale watch cruise from Gantheaume Point. We saw a few humpbacks, but they weren't very active. The light on the water behind this hand rail caught my eye.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kim ace
Beautiful bokeh!
August 19th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Stunning bokeh
August 19th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot and I love the bokeh.
August 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise