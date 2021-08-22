Sign up
Photo 749
Watching And Waiting DSC_7526
When I finally found two bee eaters together, I didn't have my big lens so this is really cropped in.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
3
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
rainbow_bee_eaters
,
80_mile
Monica
Great shot!
August 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Awesome capture of these two beauties.
August 22nd, 2021
Bep
Lovely captured.
August 22nd, 2021
