Watching And Waiting DSC_7526 by merrelyn
Watching And Waiting DSC_7526

When I finally found two bee eaters together, I didn't have my big lens so this is really cropped in.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Monica
Great shot!
August 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Awesome capture of these two beauties.
August 22nd, 2021  
Bep
Lovely captured.
August 22nd, 2021  
