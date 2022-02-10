Sign up
Photo 768
Forks And Shadows But No Cake DSC_0419
For Flash of Red - lines
I played with this for far too long. It's not what I had envisioned but it will have to do.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
8
1
Themes and other stuff
NIKON D7200
10th February 2022 8:57pm
b&w
,
shadows
,
lines
,
forks
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
,
sixws-127
Diana
ace
Fabulous lines and shadows.
February 10th, 2022
