Photo 787
This Beauty Was Hanging Its Head DSC_0837
This is one of the small dahlias that I planted this year. They are growing well and all have beautiful flowers but unfortunately most of them are hanging their heads.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3484
photos
204
followers
119
following
215% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st March 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
dahlia
,
rainbow2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful details, love the color.
March 1st, 2022
