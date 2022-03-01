Previous
This Beauty Was Hanging Its Head DSC_0837 by merrelyn
This Beauty Was Hanging Its Head DSC_0837

This is one of the small dahlias that I planted this year. They are growing well and all have beautiful flowers but unfortunately most of them are hanging their heads.
1st March 2022

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful details, love the color.
March 1st, 2022  
