Previous
Next
He Should Step Into The Shade DSC_0981 by merrelyn
Photo 795

He Should Step Into The Shade DSC_0981

For Rainbow 2022 - yellow
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a cute ornament, lovely colours.
March 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love this, a great angle shot to get the shade too!
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise