Fields Of Blue And Yellow PA021264 by merrelyn
Photo 863

Fields Of Blue And Yellow PA021264

While driving around Baladjie Rock we came across some stunning fields of blue native cornflowers interspersed with yellow everlastings.
For scenesoftheroad-49
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

