Photo 863
Fields Of Blue And Yellow PA021264
While driving around Baladjie Rock we came across some stunning fields of blue native cornflowers interspersed with yellow everlastings.
For scenesoftheroad-49
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3782
photos
203
followers
115
following
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
wildflowers
,
baladjie_rock
,
scenesoftheroad-49
