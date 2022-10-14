Sign up
Photo 865
Up And Over PA141678
After returning from the beach we took ourselves off to the Esperance and Districts Agricultural Show.
For sportsaction 10
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3795
photos
202
followers
115
following
236% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th October 2022 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
horses
,
esperance
,
sportsaction10
,
show_jumping
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful action shot.
October 14th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture!
October 14th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A lovely action shot
October 14th, 2022
