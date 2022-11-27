Previous
Attracted By the Statice PB270001 by merrelyn
Attracted By the Statice PB270001

I had to try my new camera with insects too.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up.
November 27th, 2022  
