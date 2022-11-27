Sign up
Photo 866
Attracted By the Statice PB270001
I had to try my new camera with insects too.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3844
photos
200
followers
116
following
237% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
27th November 2022 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
living
,
butterflies
,
statice
,
nov22words
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up.
November 27th, 2022
