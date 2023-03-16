Sign up
Photo 910
Wet Stuff Fell From The Sky! P3167278
There wasn't much of it but it was lovely to see.
For Rainbow2023 - green
March23words - green square (I crop all of rainbow shots to square format because I think it looks better in the calendar view)
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4003
photos
196
followers
111
following
249% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th March 2023 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
rain
,
drops
,
square
,
canna
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
,
sixws-138
