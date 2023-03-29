Sign up
Photo 923
Yummy Yellow P3287480
For Rainbow 2023 - yellow, March23words -yummy yellow and the 52 Week challenge - food (no one said it had to be healthy)
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4030
photos
194
followers
110
following
252% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th March 2023 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
food
,
yummy
,
smarties
,
m&ms
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
,
52wc-2023-w13
,
liquorice_allsorts
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They do look delicious.
March 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love these, great shot and colour.
March 29th, 2023
Monica
It does look yummy
March 29th, 2023
