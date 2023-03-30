Previous
Leafy Greens P8278863 by merrelyn
Leafy Greens P8278863

For Rainbow2023 - green and March23words - leafy green.
I really liked the combination of the maidenhair fern and the moss growing on this tree trunk.
Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty greens.
March 30th, 2023  
