Photo 924
Leafy Greens P8278863
For Rainbow2023 - green and March23words - leafy green.
I really liked the combination of the maidenhair fern and the moss growing on this tree trunk.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4032
photos
194
followers
110
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th August 2022 12:54pm
Tags
green
,
fern
,
moss
,
leafy
,
maidenhair
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
,
honeymoon_pool
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty greens.
March 30th, 2023
