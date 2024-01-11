Previous
It Pays To Look The Other Way IMG_2098

This was taken looking the other way down the beach (away from the setting sun).
For January 24 words - looking back.
My 40-150mm wasn't wide enough so I had to resort to my phone.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of this wonderful beach scene and colours.
January 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors of the clouds
January 11th, 2024  
