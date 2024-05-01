Previous
Sunset Reflections P6283299 by merrelyn
Sunset Reflections P6283299

For May half and half.
I collect my half and half images throughout the year so most will be from my archives.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
