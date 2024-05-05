Sign up
Previous
Photo 1036
A Sunrise This Time P3127016
For May Half and Half.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
3
4
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4562
photos
189
followers
117
following
283% complete
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
123
1034
124
1035
125
1036
265
126
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th March 2023 5:59am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
safety_bay
,
mayhalf2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding beauty
May 5th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Amazing.
May 5th, 2024
Hazel
ace
Merrelyn, this is as beautiful a sunrise photo as I have ever seen!
May 5th, 2024
