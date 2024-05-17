Previous
More Ocean And Sky DSC_1975
More Ocean And Sky DSC_1975

for May Half and Half.
I love the colour of the water at Hamelin Bay.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colours!
May 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
May 17th, 2024  
