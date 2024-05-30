Sign up
Previous
Photo 1061
Shoalwater Sunset P5171384
For May half and half
30th May 2024
30th May 24
2
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4617
photos
187
followers
110
following
290% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th May 2023 6:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
grass
,
silhouettes
,
shoalwater
,
clourds
,
mayhalf2024
,
halfanndhalf
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and gorgeous tones.
May 30th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
May 30th, 2024
