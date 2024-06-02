Previous
Playing Catch Up Again DSC_7468 by merrelyn
Playing Catch Up Again DSC_7468

I'm falling behind with the 52 week challenge and this is probably a bit of stretch for "Food Art".
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Merrelyn

Nice arrangement.
June 2nd, 2024  
Lovely shot.
June 2nd, 2024  
