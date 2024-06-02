Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1063
Playing Catch Up Again DSC_7468
I'm falling behind with the 52 week challenge and this is probably a bit of stretch for "Food Art".
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4623
photos
187
followers
110
following
291% complete
View this month »
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Latest from all albums
1061
151
271
152
1062
153
1063
154
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
2nd June 2024 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baklava
,
turkish_delight
,
52wc-2024-w21
,
turkish_coffee
,
merrelyn52wc24-w21
KV
ace
Nice arrangement.
June 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
June 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close