Previous
The York Hotel, Kalgoorlie IMG_2468 by merrelyn
Photo 1064

The York Hotel, Kalgoorlie IMG_2468

another 52 week challenge shot that I didn't post earlier. Other challenges took precedence. I've always loved the design of this hotel.
Week 18 - architecture (30-april-6 May)
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
291% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise