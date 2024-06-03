Sign up
Photo 1064
The York Hotel, Kalgoorlie IMG_2468
another 52 week challenge shot that I didn't post earlier. Other challenges took precedence. I've always loved the design of this hotel.
Week 18 - architecture (30-april-6 May)
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4625
photos
187
followers
110
following
291% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th May 2024 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
kalgoorlie
,
52wc-2024-w18
,
merrelyn52wc24-w18
,
york_hotel
