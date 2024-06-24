Sign up
Better Late Than Never DSC_7530
I finally got a sun flare for the 52 week challenge. It was the prompt for week 22 (28 May - June 3).
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
24th June 2024 5:11pm
Tags
reflection
,
sunset
,
rocks
,
beach
,
clouds
,
sun_flare
,
point_peron
,
52wc-2024-w22
,
merrelyn52wc24-w22
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
June 24th, 2024
