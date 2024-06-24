Previous
Better Late Than Never DSC_7530 by merrelyn
Photo 1067

Better Late Than Never DSC_7530

I finally got a sun flare for the 52 week challenge. It was the prompt for week 22 (28 May - June 3).
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
June 24th, 2024  
