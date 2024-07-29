Previous
The Dolphins Came Out To Play DSC_2023 by merrelyn
The Dolphins Came Out To Play DSC_2023

We took Grant's boat out to Monkey Mia in search of blue manna crabs for dinner. We managed to catch enough for dinner and as a bonus a pod of dolphins came out to play.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
What a lovely shot of this gorgeous sight, love the colour of the water too.
July 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch.
July 29th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2024  
