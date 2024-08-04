Previous
Shark Bay Daisy P8043143 by merrelyn
Shark Bay Daisy P8043143

The Shark Bay daisies are blooming beautifully.
For the 52 Week Challenge - bokeh
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Merrelyn

