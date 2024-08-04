Sign up
Photo 1069
Shark Bay Daisy P8043143
The Shark Bay daisies are blooming beautifully.
For the 52 Week Challenge - bokeh
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th August 2024 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
wildflowers
,
denham
,
shark_bay
,
shark_bay_daisy
,
52wc-2024-w31
,
merrelyn52wc24-w31
