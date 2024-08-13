Sign up
Previous
Photo 1070
Chiming Wedgebill P8132995
I was thrilled to finally get a shot of this little fellow. They have a beautiful chiming call that can be heard all around the Shark Bay area, but they are very timid.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
7
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
13th August 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
gladstone
,
52wc-2024-w33
,
chiming_wedgebill
,
merrelyn52wc24-w33
Islandgirl
ace
Congrats, a lovely bird!
August 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous little bird.
August 13th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful bird
August 13th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A pretty little thing! Nicely captured.
August 13th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
August 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
August 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture.
August 13th, 2024
