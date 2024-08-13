Previous
Chiming Wedgebill P8132995 by merrelyn
Chiming Wedgebill P8132995

I was thrilled to finally get a shot of this little fellow. They have a beautiful chiming call that can be heard all around the Shark Bay area, but they are very timid.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Islandgirl
Congrats, a lovely bird!
August 13th, 2024  
Diana
Lovely shot of this gorgeous little bird.
August 13th, 2024  
Babs
What a beautiful bird
August 13th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
A pretty little thing! Nicely captured.
August 13th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Nice capture!
August 13th, 2024  
Beverley
Very beautiful
August 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Lovely capture.
August 13th, 2024  
