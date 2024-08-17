Previous
A Surprise At Coral Bay IMG_2906 by merrelyn
A Surprise At Coral Bay IMG_2906

The sky was getting darker as we drove into Coral Bay to refuel the cars. just after we arrived the heavens opened. Luckily the rain was short lived and we were soon rewarded with this stunning double rainbow.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn)
Wow.
August 18th, 2024  
