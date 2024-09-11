Sign up
Previous
Photo 1072
I Finally Found A Fire P9114426
For week 24 of the 52 Week Challenge.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4734
photos
181
followers
110
following
293% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
11th September 2024 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
52wc-2024-w24
,
pardoo_station
,
merrelyn52wc-24-w24
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice and congratulations
September 12th, 2024
