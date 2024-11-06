Sign up
Previous
Photo 1073
WIndow P2075684
One from the archives for OWO-7 - window.
I was hoping to get out with my camera to search for an interesting window but the day got away from me.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4795
photos
181
followers
111
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th February 2024 6:47pm
Tags
window
,
owo-7
,
manuel_towers
Diana
ace
Beautiful stonework and colour.
November 6th, 2024
