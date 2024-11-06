Previous
WIndow P2075684 by merrelyn
WIndow P2075684

One from the archives for OWO-7 - window.
I was hoping to get out with my camera to search for an interesting window but the day got away from me.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Beautiful stonework and colour.
November 6th, 2024  
