Previous
Photo 1077
Shopping Bag .....DSC_5032
for 52 Week Challenge - fabric
I was hoping to find some interesting fabrics while we're in Borneo but that didn't happen. I have been gifted a couple of these lovely shopping bags.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details
Tags
bag
,
fabric
,
52wc-2024-w46
,
merrelyn52wc24-w46
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful workmanship.
November 24th, 2024
