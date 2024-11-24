Previous
Shopping Bag .....DSC_5032 by merrelyn
Photo 1077

Shopping Bag .....DSC_5032

for 52 Week Challenge - fabric
I was hoping to find some interesting fabrics while we're in Borneo but that didn't happen. I have been gifted a couple of these lovely shopping bags.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
John Falconer ace
Beautiful workmanship.
November 24th, 2024  
