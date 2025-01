Boat Ramp Shadows P1089537

For 52 Week Challenge 2025.

I've decided to have another crack at the 52 Week Challenge. I managed to do all but 5 of the 2024 challenges even if some of them were somewhat late. My goal is to complete this year's challenge although it could be somewhat tricky as we have 3 overseas trips planned for this year. My start hasn't been great because I'm a day late with this one. Hopefully I'll find some interesting rust in the next couple of days.🤞