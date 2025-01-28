Sign up
Previous
Photo 1080
Light Chaos P1280946
A bit of zoom burst was the best I could come up with for this week's 52 Week Challenge promo of chaos. The lights are on the causeway that goes across to our Garden Island Naval Base.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
0
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4887
photos
181
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
28th January 2025 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
long_exposure
,
causeway
,
light_trails
,
zoom_burst
,
52wc-2025-w4
,
merrelyn52wc25-w4
