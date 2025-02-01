Sign up
Photo 1081
Kitchen Utensils P2015470
Shamelessly adapted from an internet photo for Flash of Red - kitchen
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st February 2025 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
fork
,
plate
,
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love this!
February 1st, 2025
