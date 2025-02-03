Sign up
Photo 1083
Growing Above The Fence P2031033
I noticed this fern growing above the fence as I was walking home from the park and thought it might work for Flash of Red - "Around the Block"
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4895
photos
182
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
3rd February 2025 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fern
,
for2025
