Previous
Photo 1084
Rockingham Jetty IMG_2561
For Flash of Red
Not taken today but still in my neighbourhood and part of one of our regular walks.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4897
photos
182
followers
109
following
296% complete
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1081
32
33
1082
1083
34
35
1084
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Taken
28th May 2024 4:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
clouds
,
jetty
,
repetition
,
rockingham
,
for2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
February 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful leading lines and light.
February 4th, 2025
narayani
ace
Wonderful in b&w- great composition
February 4th, 2025
