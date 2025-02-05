Sign up
Previous
Photo 1085
Reaching For The Sky P7193044
Another one from the archives but taken with Flash of Red 2025 in mind. It's not technically in my neighbourhood but it is less than a 30 minute drive away.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4899
photos
182
followers
109
following
297% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Taken
19th July 2024 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sculpture
,
giants
,
mandurah
,
for2025
,
santi_ikto
,
thomas_danbo
narayani
ace
Great in b&w. I still haven’t seen them.
February 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Joyful
February 5th, 2025
