Photo 1086
One Of Many P2061146
For Flash of Red 2025. I took myself off for a walk along the beach at Safety Bay this morning.
Many of the fence posts along the path were adorned with feathers.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4901
photos
182
followers
109
following
297% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
6th February 2025 9:58am
Tags
b&w
,
post
,
bokeh
,
feather
,
safety_bay
,
for2025
,
theme-february2025
narayani
ace
Interesting find
February 6th, 2025
