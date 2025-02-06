Previous
One Of Many P2061146 by merrelyn
For Flash of Red 2025. I took myself off for a walk along the beach at Safety Bay this morning.
Many of the fence posts along the path were adorned with feathers.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

narayani ace
Interesting find
February 6th, 2025  
