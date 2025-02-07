Previous
A Path To The Beach IMG_3588 by merrelyn
Photo 1087

A Path To The Beach IMG_3588

Another one from yesterday's beach walk for Flash of Red 2025. If you look closely you can make out some of the feathers stuck in the top of the fence posts.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
February 7th, 2025  
KV ace
Nice lines and curves.
February 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and leading lines.
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact