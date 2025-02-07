Sign up
Photo 1087
A Path To The Beach IMG_3588
Another one from yesterday's beach walk for Flash of Red 2025. If you look closely you can make out some of the feathers stuck in the top of the fence posts.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
beach
,
path
,
safety_bay
,
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
February 7th, 2025
KV
ace
Nice lines and curves.
February 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and leading lines.
February 7th, 2025
