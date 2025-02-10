Previous
Vintage Cup & Saucer P2055531 by merrelyn
Photo 1090

Vintage Cup & Saucer P2055531

For Flash of Red - Vintage
This lovely tea cup belonged to my Grandmother. It's ok in b&w but so much prettier in colour.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
