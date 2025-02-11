Sign up
Photo 1091
An Old But A Goody DSC_7855
Graham thinks that this old plane may have belonged to his grandfather so it well and truly qualifies for this week's Flash of Red prompt of vintage. It still gets regular use.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4912
photos
183
followers
109
following
298% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
10th February 2025 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
vintage
,
plane
,
tools
,
for2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
February 11th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking vintage shot.
February 11th, 2025
