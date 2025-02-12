Sign up
Photo 1092
Vintage Treasures DSC_7872
For Flash of Red - vintage
The lace doily was my Mum's, the cameo belonged to a dear friend and was given to me when she passed away. The pewter vase was one of my first overseas purchases.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
0
0
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
b&w
,
vintage
,
flowers
,
vase
,
treasures
,
pewter
,
cameo
,
jewellery
,
dahlia
,
still_life
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
