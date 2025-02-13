Previous
Another Vintage Find From The Shed DSC_7933 by merrelyn
Another Vintage Find From The Shed DSC_7933

I wasn't sure how to photograph these old dividers. Graham suggested putting them a map. I should have angled it better to have the top lined up with the bottom left corner, but I didn't notice that until I was about to hit upload.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Diana ace
A great find and presentation, good idea with the map.
February 13th, 2025  
KWind ace
I like this! Great shot.
February 13th, 2025  
