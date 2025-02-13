Sign up
Previous
Photo 1093
Another Vintage Find From The Shed DSC_7933
I wasn't sure how to photograph these old dividers. Graham suggested putting them a map. I should have angled it better to have the top lined up with the bottom left corner, but I didn't notice that until I was about to hit upload.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4916
photos
183
followers
109
following
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
41
1090
42
1091
43
1092
1093
44
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
13th February 2025 10:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
vintage
,
map
,
dividers
,
for2025
Diana
ace
A great find and presentation, good idea with the map.
February 13th, 2025
KWind
ace
I like this! Great shot.
February 13th, 2025
