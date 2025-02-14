Previous
My Vintage Flash of Red ... P2075537 by merrelyn
My Vintage Flash of Red ... P2075537

for Valentine's Day.
My Mum's pearls and doily, a little glass vase that I've had forever and a rose that I transplanted from my late FiL's garden over 20 years ago.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
