Previous
Photo 1094
My Vintage Flash of Red ... P2075537
for Valentine's Day.
My Mum's pearls and doily, a little glass vase that I've had forever and a rose that I transplanted from my late FiL's garden over 20 years ago.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4918
photos
183
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th February 2025 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
rose
,
pearls
,
sc
,
doily
,
for2025
