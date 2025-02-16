Sign up
Previous
Photo 1096
I Love The Shape DSC_5177
For Flash of Red - vintage
I've had it for nearly 50 years, but I don't recall ever using it.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4922
photos
183
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
16th February 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
decanter
,
jug
Karen
ace
It’s a beautiful design. 50 years is truly vintage - its a very beautiful and elegant decanter.
February 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very elegant
February 16th, 2025
