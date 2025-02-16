Previous
I Love The Shape DSC_5177 by merrelyn
I Love The Shape DSC_5177

For Flash of Red - vintage
I've had it for nearly 50 years, but I don't recall ever using it.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Karen ace
It’s a beautiful design. 50 years is truly vintage - its a very beautiful and elegant decanter.
February 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
February 16th, 2025  
