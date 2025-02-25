Sign up
Previous
Photo 1105
It Was On My Window Sill P2015464
It is now in quarantine because it has a mealy bug infestation. I've checked the other plants on windowsill and haven't seen any evidence of them🤞 If you look closely you can see the nasty little bugs on the petals.
for Flash of Red - kitchen
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
flowers
,
orchids
,
phalaenopsis
,
for2025
