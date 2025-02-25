Previous
It Was On My Window Sill P2015464 by merrelyn
It Was On My Window Sill P2015464


It is now in quarantine because it has a mealy bug infestation. I've checked the other plants on windowsill and haven't seen any evidence of them🤞 If you look closely you can see the nasty little bugs on the petals.
for Flash of Red - kitchen
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
