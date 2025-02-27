Previous
My Grandmother's Egg Beater.... DSC_7801 by merrelyn
My Grandmother's Egg Beater.... DSC_7801

sits in a drawer in my kitchen
For Flash of Red - kitchen.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
KWind ace
Nice focus and light.
February 27th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very nostalgic.
February 27th, 2025  
