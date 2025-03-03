Sign up
Previous
Photo 1111
Rose, Raindrops and Bokeh PA136063
for Rainbow2025 - red
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4954
photos
183
followers
109
following
304% complete
View this month »
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
13th October 2024 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
drops
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
roses
,
rainbow2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Beautiful. Fav.
March 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is really lovely.
March 3rd, 2025
Monica
Really beautiful
March 3rd, 2025
