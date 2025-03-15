Sign up
Photo 1123
Bougainvillea P9263833
For Rainbow 2025 - indigo (fill the frame).
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4978
photos
184
followers
109
following
307% complete
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
71
1120
1121
72
73
1122
74
1123
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
15th March 2025 1:23pm
Tags
flowers
,
indigo
,
bougainvillea
,
rainbow2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous calender in the making
March 16th, 2025
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Love this colour!
March 16th, 2025
