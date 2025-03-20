Previous
Banksia Baxteri P3152290 by merrelyn
Banksia Baxteri P3152290

rainbow 2025 - green (Rule of odds).
This lovely banksia was blooming beautifully around Peaceful Bay. The colours ranged from green through to a yellowy gold as the flowers aged.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Elisa Smith ace
Great textures and soft colours.
March 20th, 2025  
